Residents fight to keep affordable housing in University City section of Philadelphia

The 70-unit UC Townhomes along the 3900 block of Market Street was put up for sale last summer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People who live in Philadelphia's University City are fighting to save affordable housing from being demolished.

Since then, residents have been fighting for housing vouchers to move.

On Friday, a lawsuit settlement was announced to "partially" preserve the site for affordable housing.

It also includes some compensation for people forced to relocate.

Neighbors say the settlement falls short of their needs and demands.