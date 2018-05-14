REAL ESTATE

Lower Merion school plan may close newly opened Stoneleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Stoneleigh garden threatened by school plan. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) --
The owner of a new public garden that just opened this past weekend in Villanova is already in a fight to keep it that way.

The company Natural Lands held a grand opening of Stoneleigh on Sunday, but a plan by the Lower Merion School District may see it closed in the near future.

The Haas family donated their estate to Natural Lands with the intent for preservation, free public use, and education.

The gardens are open six days a week and free of charge.

A walking path, over a mile long, helps guide the way through 10,000 plants, 350 trees, and plenty of architecture.

EMBED More News Videos

Stoneleigh opens in Villanova. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on May 13, 2018.



The staff is encouraging guests to take their time when going through.

"We'd like people to experience this place on their own terms and find their own personal satisfaction of beauty," staff member Ethan Kauffman said.

However, the Lower Merion School District recently notified Natural Lands that it wants to seize the 42-acre property through eminent domain to build a new school and ball fields.

A school board meeting is scheduled to take place next Monday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatepa. newsreal estatelower merion high schoolvillanovaVillanova
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Stoneleigh garden opens to public in Villanova
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News