EMBED >More News Videos Human remains of early New Yorkers that were discovered during construction in and around Washington Square Park were reinterred inside the park on Tuesday.

NEW YORK CITY -- Just about every New York City resident has a story about finding an apartment, but a woman from Roosevelt Island can probably top them all.Samantha Hartsoe discovered a vacant unit adjacent to the one she was living in.There was an entrance hidden behind her bathroom mirror.A mysterious draft is what tipped her off - she felt cold air blowing on her, and the air was coming from the mirror.Hartsoe made a four-part series on her TikTok about finding the apartment.It is unclear whether building management knew about the space.