A man found shot inside a car was a realtor who may have been in the vehicle for a full day before he was found, Philadelphia police said.

Orlando Martinez, 54, was found in the 4500 block of Oakmont Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday.


Martinez was barely clinging to life he was found, police say. He was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.

Martinez's car was parked outside of a home for sale that he was showing to prospective buyers.

Martinez was a resident of Westville, New Jersey. His family became concerned when he didn't come home Tuesday night.

Investigators believe Martinez was shot inside the car by someone he knew. Robbery does not appear to be the motive, police say, because he had all of his belongings on him.

He was also not known to police.

"He has no priors, he's not on our radar, he's a family guy working for a living doing real estate," said Capt. John Ryan of the Homicide Unit.
The rear window of the vehicle had been broken out, but that was not from the shooting. Rather, police say, officers broke the window trying to get inside Martinez's locked vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

