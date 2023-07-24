Rebel & Wolf Cafe combines arts, community and Germany's most popular street food

Rebel & Wolf Cafe serve coffee, and pastries with 10% of their sales donated to mental health, arts and environmental causes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Right across from Dickinson Square Park, husband and wife Malte Thies and Wei Lu are serving up locally roasted Bean 2 Bean coffee, pastries baked fresh daily from Au Fournil in Narberth and a menu of fresh, healthy and filling dishes.

The signature sandwich, the Dner Kebab, was Malte's favorite food growing up in Germany.

It's spicy chicken cooked on a stick and served on locally baked ciabatta bread with veggies and a choice of four sauces.

Lu and Wei met in Rome when she was doing her graduate work and he was hitchhiking across Europe.

In 2019, Wei's father died suddenly and the couple decided the time was now to open their location.

They found the perfect location at 1700 East Moyamensing street.

Wei, who has a background in architecture, immediately saw the possibilities: A cafe on the ground level and an apartment where they could live upstairs.

The couple is hoping to create what it calls a community arts cafe, with games, books and kid's art hanging on the wall.

Local artists are invited to use the space as a gallery.

The Rebel in the cafe's name is inspired by a rebellious character in a children's book.

The wolf, for Malte, symbolizes his struggle with depression.

The cafe has become his therapy, giving him a sense of community.

The couple donates 10% of proceeds to mental health, arts and environmental causes.

Rebel & Wolf Cafe

1700 E Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148