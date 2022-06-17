recall

Recall: More than 400K pill bottles recalled for not meeting child-resistant packaging requirements

The bottles contain the pain relievers acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin.
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Pill bottles recalled over child resistance concerns

Over 407,000 pill bottles are being recalled for not meeting child-resistant packaging requirements.

The recalls, posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), include pill bottles sold at supermarkets nationwide.

There's nothing wrong with the medication but the bottles don't meet standards for child resistance. That means a child could open them and accidentally ingest the medications inside.

RELATED: New report finds increase in melatonin overdoses in children

All the bottles are branded by either Walgreens or Kroger.

The specific bottles covered under the recall are listed on the CPSC's website, as well as both retail store websites.

CPSC is recalling:


  • 34,660 Kroger Brand Acetaminophen, 100 count bottles

  • 25,660 Kroger Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen, 225 count bottles

  • 209,430 Kroger Aspirin, 300 count bottles and Ibuprofen, 160 count bottles

  • 137,300 Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen, 150 count bottles


    • The agency said the packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

    No injuries due to the hazard have been reported, CPSC said.

    Consumers are advised to "immediately" store the recalled products in a safe location and contact either Kroger or Aurohealth to get information on how to properly dispose of or return the product and receive a refund.
