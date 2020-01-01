Ways to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Philadelphia and Beyond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The end of the holiday season means it's time to start thinking of ways to safely dispose of Christmas trees.The city of Philadelphia has laid out several environmentally-friendly options beginning this weekend to recycle.First, there are six Sanitation Convenience Centers around the city where, beginning Monday and for the two weeks after that, the Streets Department will be collecting and recycling trees.The locations are as follows:*3901 N. Delaware Ave. (Port Richmond)*5100 Grays Ave. (Kingsessing)*2601 W. Glenwood Ave. (North Philadelphia West)*3033 S. 73rd St. (Southwest Philadelphia)*Domino Lane and Umbria Street (Roxborough)*State Road and Ashburner Street (Northeast Philadelphia)In addition, drop-off will be available at 13 different locations around the city on Saturday, January 11 and January 18:*Pennway St. & Cottman Ave. (Jardel Recreation)*15th & Bigler St.*43rd St. & Powelton Ave.*4800 Wayne Ave. (Happy Hollow Recreation)*54th & Woodbine Ave.*7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Recreation)*American & Thompson Sts.*Broad & Christian St.*Castor & Foulkrod St.*Cathedral St. & Ridge Ave.*Corinthian & Poplar St.*Graver Lane & Seminole St.*Washington Ln. & Ardleigh St.If you don't want to wait, however, some private companies will also be offering services beginning this weekend.One of them is Circle Compost. For a $20 fee, the business is offering to come pick up your tree beginning this Saturday for compost. Founder Michele Bloovman believes it's the most environmentally-friendly option."It's important for the environment because food waste, chip waste, all this kind of stuff fills up the landfill, and once the landfills are full, you cover them up and dig a new hole," said Bloovman.Delaware has a similar option at the Center for Horticulture, where it's offering a free event this weekend complete with hot chocolate and other activities for children."We invite folks to come out with their families. We're not going to let folks put your tree directly into the chipper, but we will have professional arborists on hand," said Sam Seo, the community forester.The options don't end there!For people down the shore this weekend, Island Beach State Park will be accepting trees to help restore the dunes or you could donate your tree to a Philly Goat Project as food for the goats. That will begin on January 11.