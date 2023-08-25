Local breakdancer hoping to take home the trophy in the Red Bull BC One competition at the Fillmore

he annual Red Bull BC One has been going on for the past 20 years.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The annual Red Bull BC One has been going on for the past 20 years.

It's a chance for breakdancers, otherwise known as b-boys and b-girls, from all around the country to show off their skills at the highest level.

The winners of the competition will punch their ticket to Paris, where the world finals will be held in October.

This year, the competition is being held in Philadelphia. The city has a rich history and influence in the art of breakdancing and some local competitors will be taking part - one especially has been there before.

Luis Carrera, also known as his b-boy name, Dosu, is originally from Peru but now lives in Philadelphia.

He says he picked up the art of breakdancing in his home country and has been heavily involved ever since.

This year will be his second time competing in the Red bull BC One and he hopes that he will bring home the trophy.

The Red Bull BC one is being held at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Northern Liberties on August 25-26.

