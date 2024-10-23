River LINE schedule adjusted during funeral services for train operator

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- River LINE services will be operating on an adjusted schedule Wednesday during funeral services for Jessica Haley, the train operator who was killed in a NJ Transit River LINE accident last week.

The adjusted schedule is to allow colleagues to pay their respects, transit officials said.

The train route will not be running from 9:21 a.m. until 2:44 p.m. between Camden and Trenton. A substitute bus service will be available for commuters.

Academy will operate express bus service between Trenton, Florence Park & Ride, Burlington Town Center, Riverside, Palmyra, and Walter Rand Transportation Center. Click here for the bus schedule.

For service between Trenton, Bordentown, Roebling, Florence and Burlington Town Center, customers can use NJ Transit Bus No. 409.

For service between Burlington Town Center, Burlington South P &R, Beverly/Edgewater Park, Delanco, and Riverside, customers can use a special NJ Transit shuttle bus.

For service between Riverside, Cinnaminson, Riverton, Palmyra, Pennsauken/Route 73, Pennsauken Transit Center, 36th Street Station, and Walter Rand Transportation Center, customers can use NJ Transit Bus No. 419.

Bus Stop Locations:



Trenton Transit Center: Barlow Street and Clinton Avenue (MyBus #22585)

Florence: In the parking lot (MyBus #32392)

Burlington Towne Centre: Broad and High streets (MyBus #14186 northbound and MyBus #31132 southbound)

Riverside: Franklin and Kossuth streets (MyBus #32369)

Palmyra: Station drop-off area

Walter Rand Transportation Center: Access Road behind Light Rail Station off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard next to Dollar General (MyBus #15034)

Haley, a 41-year-old single mother of three from Levittown, Pennsylvania, was killed in a crash in Mansfield Twp. after a River LINE train collided with a tree that had fallen on the tracks.

The crash happened on October 14, just after 6 a.m. on the New Jersey River LINE Light Rail track near US 130.

The train was traveling southbound from Trenton when it struck a tree just north of Roebling Station.

Haley worked for Alstom Transportation, as did her sister Rebecca. Alstom Transportation said it is offering support for its employees.

She worked for the River LINE for 20 years, according to her family.

Haley's family said they plan to file a tort claims act (FTCA), which allows people to file claims against the federal government in cases, such as wrongful death.

RELATED: NJ Transit, state senator hold public meeting to address River Line safety concerns

Haley leaves behind three sons, ages 13, 8, and 6.

"Her favorite time was spent with her 3 boys whether it was being an assistant coach for soccer, hanging out together, making memories, vacations to Florida and just being their mom," according to her memorial page.

Her family asks that memorial contributions be made in Haley's memory to a local animal shelter of your choice.

New Jersey Transit Police are investigating the crash.

