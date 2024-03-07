Red carpet is red once again as Oscars preparations begin

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- The red carpet is red once again for the 96th Academy Awards.

That's a relief for superfan Gregg Donovan.

"It would be like changing the 'Wizard of Oz's' yellow brick road to the blue road," Donovan said. "Or changing the Oscar statue to silver instead of gold!"

Last year, designers made a bold shift, changing the iconic red carpet to champagne.

"I was depressed," Donovan says. "I even wore red-tinted glasses last year."

Crews are hard at work, making sure every square inch of the iconic red carpet is ready for the stars.

A sizeable stretch of Hollywood Boulevard is closed down to make way for the red carpet, from the TLC Chinese Theater to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, to the entrance to the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars will be held Sunday night.

All of this is very exciting for tourists, like the Power family from Canada.

"We got to be close to the carpet," says Michelle Power. "It's so fun to be here."

