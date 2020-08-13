Police investigating a shooting at Red Roof Inn in Tinicum Township

ESSINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting at the Red Roof Inn in Tinicum Township.

It happened around 11 a.m. on the unit block of Industrial Highway in Essington.

Amber Hoyt said she was sleeping when she heard multiple gunshots and what sounded like glass breaking.

"Up on the second floor they were coming out with a guy on the ambulance. He was shot in both his legs," said Hoyt.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.
