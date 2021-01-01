Delaware State Police say Red Roof Inn shooting victim found at Royal Farms

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a motel.First responders found the shooting victim in the parking lot of a Royal Farms convenience store on Stanton-Christiana Road in Christiana at 1 a.m. Friday.They were able to trace the shooting back to a nearby Red Roof Inn a few blocks away.The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital in unknown condition.There is no word on what sparked the gunfire or if police made any arrests.