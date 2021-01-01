shooting

Delaware State Police say Red Roof Inn shooting victim found at Royal Farms

By
CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a motel.

First responders found the shooting victim in the parking lot of a Royal Farms convenience store on Stanton-Christiana Road in Christiana at 1 a.m. Friday.

They were able to trace the shooting back to a nearby Red Roof Inn a few blocks away.

The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital in unknown condition.

There is no word on what sparked the gunfire or if police made any arrests.
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
