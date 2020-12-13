Man shot behind Northeast Philadelphia apartment building, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said one man is in serious condition Sunday morning following an overnight shooting in the Northeast.Officers were called to Einstein Medical Center around 2 a.m. when a shooting victim arrived at the hospital.The man told officers he had been shot behind the Regency Park Apartments on Cottman Avenue.Investigators found several shell casings near the railroad tracks behind the complex.There is no word of any arrests or what sparked the gunfire.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.