'Wiener Kings' launches hot dog pontoon boat in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- Rehoboth Beach, Delaware is now home to a real one-of-a-kind snack bar in the sandbar.

The Wiener Kings is now running a hot dog boat, complete with a floating grill.

It's a 19-foot-long food pontoon, brand new from the family-owned hot dog truck company.

Father-son duo Brian and Tyler Keyes, of Millsboro, just launched their snack boat last weekend, selling everything from their famous hot dogs to burgers, sausages, fries, nachos, candy and drinks.

"We have him on the grill. I'm up front taking orders, and we're just killing it," Tyler says.

"People are walking up to the boat, because it's ankle-deep water, and ordering food," adds Brian. "You really get your sea legs working the grill."

The hot dog cart is bolted to the boat and so is the grill.

They just kicked off the new beach concept last weekend for Father's Day.

"It just blew up out," Tyler says. "As soon as we got out there, people started coming. It was crazy."

Brian says they were so busy that they ran out of food.

"We weren't expecting that," Brian says. "It was crazy. No advertising. We're sitting there yelling, 'hot dogs' like we're at the baseball stadium."

You can find the Wiener Kings in the Rehoboth Bay sandbars.

They post their exact location on their Facebook page.

They are open Thursdays through Sundays for the rest of the summer. They say they go where the tide is right and where the party is.

The specialty is the King's Hot Dog, with chili and cheese.