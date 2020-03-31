Politics

Staying emotionally healthy during the Coronavirus Pandemic

By and Niki Hawkins
In this special 15-minute version, host Matt O'Donnell interviews Relationship Therapist Dr. Argie Allen-Wilson and New York Times Bestselling Author and Corporate Trainer Steve McClatchy.

They discussed tips for staying inspired, motivated and emotionally healthy during the stay-at-home directive issued to flatten the curve and stem the spread of the Coronavirus.

They also discussed how to talk to kids, and deal with spouses and significant others during these unpredictable times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusinside storycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News