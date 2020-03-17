Archdiocese of Philadelphia, Camden Diocese suspend celebration of mass, places limits on sacraments due to COVID-19

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez has suspended all public Masses in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia effective at noon on Wednesday, March 18 and until further notice.Last week, the Archbishop dispensed the faithful from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.Both decisions were made in response to the growing concern over the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the directives provided by government and health department officials at the local, state and national levels.The archdiocese said these measures will be re-evaluated pending future developments.Bishop Dennis Sullivan canceled public weekday and Sunday masses as well as placed restrictions on several other sacraments Tuesday in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.In a statement, Sullivan said in response to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's decision to limit much of the activity in the state, he made the following decisions regarding the spiritual activities of the diocese:Bishop Sullivan asked for patience and perseverance in this "fluid situation." He said there was no timeline as of yet for how long the restrictions would be in place."As difficult as it seems right now, it is vitally important that the Catholic faithful follow the directives of the civil authorities related to the COVID-19 pandemic," he wrote.