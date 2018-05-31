U.S. & WORLD

Televangelist wants donations for $54M jet

Evangelist wants $54M jet.

DESTREHAN, La. --
A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner" to his mission of obtaining a $54 million private jet.

The Louisiana-based ministry of Jesse Duplantis has already paid cash for three other private planes, but he says God told him "I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X."

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Duplantis made the pitch to his followers in the May 21 edition of his weekly video address.

Duplantis says the three-engine plane would allow the ministry to fly "anywhere in the world in one stop," reducing fuel costs while maintaining a global reach.

Duplantis says Jesus Christ "wouldn't be riding a donkey" today -- "he'd be in an airplane flying all over the world."

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

