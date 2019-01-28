U.S. & WORLD

Resident: Havana looks like "a horror movie" after tornado

Deadly tornado hits Havana, Cuba. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 28, 2019.

HAVANA --
Julio Menendez, a 33-year-old restaurant worker, says Havana's 10th of October borough "looks like a horror movie" after what appeared to be a deadly tornado swept through.

Menendez, who was home Sunday night when the tornado hit, says "from one moment to the next, we heard a noise like an airplane falling out of the sky. The first thing I did was go hug my daughters" - who are nine and 12.

The Cuban capital was battered late Sunday and early Monday by powerful winds and heavy rains that downed many power lines. Cuba's president says the tornado killed three people and injured 174 others.

He spoke Monday near the Daughters of Galicia Hospital, whose patients, all expectant mothers or mothers with newborns, were evacuated to another hospital. Many glass windows in the seven-story hospital had been sucked out of their frames by the power of the wind, leaving curtains flapping in the breeze.

