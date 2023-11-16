Investigation continues into blaze that damaged part of the Atlantic City boardwalk

Viewer video shows flames and smoke rising up along the iconic Resorts sign.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators are still working to determine what touched off a fire on the Atlantic City boardwalk that burned a section of the historic walkway and damaged part of the facade of Resorts casino.

The fire that broke out shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday burned parts of the Boardwalk-facing facade of the casino, including an awning and doors to the casino.

The blaze appears to have started under the boardwalk. Viewer video shows flames and smoke rising up along the iconic Resorts sign.

"It's just remarkable that the fire department responded so quickly and was here within minutes and put the blaze out," said Mark Giannantonio, the president and CEO of Resorts.

Although the fire damaged the casino's main Boardwalk entrance, Resorts remains open through a secondary entrance on the Boardwalk as well as several entrances along its side across from the parking lots.

By Thursday afternoon, the casino was allowing patrons to enter from the Boardwalk through one door that was undamaged, with the rest of the entrance blocked off by metal barriers.

Two food establishments near the fire site are closed until health inspectors can come in, a restaurant across the boardwalk was without power earlier Thursday.

The lobby area near the fire was evacuated when the fire broke out, but casino officials say people were let back in shortly after.

"You know it's not every day you see a fire that's occurring right on the boardwalk," Giannantonio said.

This isn't the first boardwalk fire this year.

In February, a fire damaged part of the boardwalk near New Jersey Avenue. It was determined to be accidental, caused by people under the boardwalk, officials said.

While the cause Wednesday's fire has been determined, possibilities include utilities under the boardwalk or a homeless encampment.

City officials say efforts launched just weeks ago aim to connect people with resources to help fight this problem.

"It's something that's at the top of our priority list... try to deal with the homeless issues that we have on the boardwalk, securing the boardwalk and making it safe," said Scott Evans, the Atlantic City Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator.

About 30 firefighters brought Wednesday's fire under control in 40 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.