Philadelphia restaurants prepare to reopen dining rooms Saturday at 25% capacity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Indoor dining will resume at Philadelphia restaurants after the city lifted a nearly two-month ban due to the spread of the coronavirus."It'll be a huge weight off our shoulders to welcome folks back indoors," said Rob Pelszinski, owner of Mount Airy Taproom. His restaurant and bar opened in 2019, six months before the city first shut down restaurants due to the spread of COVID-19 in March.Pelszinski says his dining room and staff are ready to greet customers Saturday. A heated outdoor patio and take-out service have helped sustain his fledgling restaurant, but it's not enough."It's tough. You don't get rich paying rent on a restaurant you can't seat," said Pelszinski.In South Philadelphia, Bridget Foy says she's excited to show off her brand new dining room for the first time Saturday.A fire destroyed Bridget Foy's Local Bar and Kitchen in 2017."With 25% capacity, our tables are spaced socially distant. We're very fortunate to have a brand new HVAC system, so ventilation is excellent," said Foy.Indoor dining at Philadelphia restaurants has been banned since November 20.On Saturday, January 16, restaurants can reopen but must follow severe restrictions.They can only operate at 25% capacity and with no bar seating. No more than four people can sit at a table, and they must be from the same household.Guests must wear masks unless they're actively eating or drinking.While restaurateurs are looking forward to reopening, they know there are challenges in convincing people to eat inside.Pelszinski says he and his staff are taking every precaution possible, but he realizes that's not necessarily enough for some customers.