Indoor dining to resume on Jan. 16 in Philadelphia, but with restrictions

However, there will be some restrictions.
"We will allow restaurants to provide indoor dining after that date with seating of 25% of their approved occupancy," Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.
Farley said tables will be limited to a maximum of four people, and they must be from the same household.
"We don't want people mixing with other households...and passing infection that way," he said.
Masks must be worn at all times while inside the restaurant, except when a person is eating or drinking.
Philly closer to reopening indoor dining at 25% capacity
The Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association (PRLA) said, of the 500 full-service restaurants in Philadelphia, more than 200 are closed right now, with 50 of them permanently.
"These people have gone with reduced revenue for ten months now," said Ben Fileccia of PRLA.
The association said it has distributed over $300,000 to unemployed restaurant workers who are barely scraping by.
It was before Christmas when Philadelphia announced the city's ban on indoor dining and other "riskiest settings" would continue through at least Jan. 15.
Indoor dining at Philadelphia restaurants has been banned since Nov. 20, as coronavirus cases were rising in the city and officials were anticipating holiday gatherings.
This was the second ban on indoor dining during the pandemic so far. From March 16 to Sept. 8, there was no indoor dining. City officials then allowed restaurants to open at 25% capacity, then increasing the limit to 50% on Oct. 2 before the latest ban went into effect.
Pennsylvania restaurants outside Philadelphia reopened indoor dining with limited capacity on Jan. 4.
Restaurants must go through a self-certification process in order to go to 50% capacity, otherwise they are limited to 25%.
Philadelphia, along with the rest of the state, reopened less riskier settings such as museums, gyms, and casinos on Jan. 4, as well.
Restaurant owner shares concerns if Philadelphia COVID restrictions aren't lifted January 15
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 637 new cases of COVID-19. There were 37 additional fatalities in Philadelphia.