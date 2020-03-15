Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Retailer Urban Outfitters closing all stores worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO -- In response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Urban Outfitters is closing all of its stores worldwide.

The retailer says they plan to reopen on March 28, but "because the situation is complex and evolving rapidly, our plans may change."

Urban Outfitters says they will continue paying their employees through the closure.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 in the company, but they are closing "in an effort to protect our communities."

The company statement reads in part, "The safety and health of our community, including our loyal customers and dedicated associates, is always of the utmost importance to us."

Customers can still shop with Urban Outfitters online on the store's website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmoneycoronavirusretailstore closingu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Latest coronavirus numbers for Philly, Pa., NJ and Del.
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News