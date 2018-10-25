Reward offered in fatal Cheltenham road rage shooting

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WPVI) --There is now a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a suspected road rage murder in Cheltenham Township.
Rithina Torn, 29, of Philadelphia, was shot several times following a traffic dispute back on October 15.
Police have surveillance video of a car they believed was involved.
It happened at the intersection of Dewey Road and Front Street around 9:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cheltenham Township Police.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps