Reward offered in fatal Cheltenham road rage shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Reward offered in Cheltenham road rage murder: As seen on Action News at 4 p.m., October 25, 2018.

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WPVI) --
There is now a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a suspected road rage murder in Cheltenham Township.

Rithina Torn, 29, of Philadelphia, was shot several times following a traffic dispute back on October 15.

Police have surveillance video of a car they believed was involved.

It happened at the intersection of Dewey Road and Front Street around 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheltenham Township Police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsroad ragemurdergunsgun violenceshootingsurveillance videorewardCheltenham Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Birds hold big pep rally for Eagles fans in London
Here's how Wembley Stadium is getting ready for the Eagles
2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden found in Delaware
Pipe bomb scare raises new questions about mail safety
Powerball Results: No winner, jackpot swells to $750M
Winner of Mega Millions can stay anonymous thanks to law
Local spots to watch the Eagles' London game Sunday morning
Police: Feasterville thieves use scooter, place stolen alcohol in pants
Show More
AccuWeather: Coastal Storm To Impact The Region Friday Night Into Saturday
The Parkway's 100th year soiree in Philadelphia
2 girls planned to kill classmates, drink blood, police say
Police: Man killed in possible road rage shooting
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
More News