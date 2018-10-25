Reward offered in fatal Cheltenham road rage shooting

There is now a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a suspected road rage murder in Cheltenham Township.Rithina Torn, 29, of Philadelphia, was shot several times following a traffic dispute back on October 15.Police have surveillance video of a car they believed was involved.It happened at the intersection of Dewey Road and Front Street around 9:30 p.m.Anyone with information is asked to call Cheltenham Township Police.------