Philadelphia police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly hit and run in the city's Rhawnhurst section.

The victim was discovered on Bustleton Avenue near Solly Avenue around 3 a.m. on Monday by a passing motorist who alerted authorities.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police said they are now looking for surveillance footage to learn more.

There was no immediate description of the striking vehicle.

Police are working on confirming the victim's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

