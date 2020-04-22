Rite Aid begins COVID-19 testing at additional sites in New Jersey, Delaware

Two additional Rite Aid locations in the area began testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
They include the store on Mule Road in Toms River, New Jersey and the location on Pharmacy Drive in Smyrna, Delaware.
The sites will be open for testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
All Rite Aid drive-up COVID-19 testing locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing eligibility is based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.
