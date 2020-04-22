Coronavirus

Rite Aid begins COVID-19 testing at additional sites in New Jersey, Delaware

Two additional Rite Aid locations in the area began testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

They include the store on Mule Road in Toms River, New Jersey and the location on Pharmacy Drive in Smyrna, Delaware.

The sites will be open for testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

All Rite Aid drive-up COVID-19 testing locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing eligibility is based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

CDC chief says there could be second, possibly worse coronavirus outbreak this winter

2 New Jersey COVID-19 patients recovering after experimental plasma treatment

An 'absolute miracle': Tony Luke's son recovers from COVID-19

Gov. Wolf: Less-impacted areas of Pennsylvania may reopen soon

Small businesses struggling to survive as they wait for COVID-19 funding

Mom meets baby weeks after giving birth via emergency C-section, recovering from COVID-19

MORE RESOURCES

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstoms riversmyrnahealthrite aidcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Philadelphia-based credit union donates 50K protective masks to hospitals
Adam Joseph Designs a Photo Wall
Coronavirus: Mexico braces for surge in COVID-19 cases
Pa. continues to rectify deaths included in COVID-19 counts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. continues to rectify deaths included in COVID-19 counts
Deadly crash involving bicyclist near Deptford Mall
Task force hopes to boost jobs and safety across Pa.
Philly sports teams show support for City of Brotherly Love
CDC chief warns of possible 2nd wave of COVID-19
2 N.J. COVID-19 patients recovering after experimental treatment
AccuWeather: Sunny, Blustery and Chilly Today
Show More
Tony Luke's son recovers from COVID-19
Tonight on 6abc: NJ stars align for 'Jersey 4 Jersey' fundraiser
1st US COVID-19 death was weeks before previously believed: CDC
Mom meets baby weeks after giving birth due to COVID-19
19-year-old shot and killed in West Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News