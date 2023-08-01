Rittenhouse Grill celebrating Year 25 as Center City steakhouse

Prime rib has been a staple at Rittenhouse Grill since it opened 25 years ago.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Prime rib has been a staple at Rittenhouse Grill since it opened 25 years ago.

The 32-ounce signature steak was the restaurant's name until 2020 when owner Garth Weldon left the Prime Rib chain but kept the menu and the staff the same.

Rittenhouse Grill is located on the first floor of the Warwick Hotel and Weldon says the space is designed to be like a step back in time with black leather chairs and leopard print carpet.

There's live music nightly, serenading more than 50 tables on the two-tiered dining room floor.

The classic cocktail menu includes the Manhattan and the cognac-forward Sidecar.

Along with the prime rib, the restaurant is famous for its crab cakes and extra-large tiger shrimp.

The Iberico pork chops is a new addition to the menu, described by Weldon as the wagyu of pork.

Rittenhouse Grill | Facebook | Instagram

1701 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-772-1701