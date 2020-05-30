Traffic

Road rage may have led to Mill Creek crash, 3 injured: Police

MILL CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County police are investigating a crash that may have been the result of road rage.

Police said around 11:15 p.m. Friday the drivers of a pickup truck and a car were racing each other near the intersection of Milltown and Duncan roads in Mill Creek.

The truck ran a red light and hit another vehicle causing that car to roll several times.

Two people inside the car that was struck along with the driver of the pickup truck were taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital.

They were said to be in stable condition.
