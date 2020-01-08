"I have a sick child," Rite Aid robber writes in note to clerk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say robbed a Rite Aid in the city's West Oak Lane section on Friday morning.

It happened just before noon at the Rite Aid located on the 7400 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Police said the man initially acted as if he was going to make a purchase, but then handed an employee a demand note which read in part: "Give me all the money. I'm sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds."

Authorities said the man then ran away from the store north on 75th street with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police described the robber as a black male, between 30 and 40 years of age, 5 feet 10 inches tall, of a thin build with a mustache and/or a goatee.

At the time of the incident, he was said to be wearing a gray hooded zip-up jacket, denim-style jeans, black sneakers, black/gray gloves, a dark-colored baseball cap with a sticker on the brim, with possible prescription glasses and carrying a gray or black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News