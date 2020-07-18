Coronavirus

Doctors put pregnant woman with COVID-19 in coma before giving birth

A New Hampshire woman and her newborn baby are alive thanks to doctors efforts that included putting her in a coma.

Rocio Casalduc, 20, went to the hospital to get checked for a cough. That's when she found out she had COVID-19.

Three weeks later, she woke up to another shock when she was introduced to her daughter Victoria.

Her baby needs more time in the hospital but is on a path to recovery.

"We're going to fight," said Casalduc. "She's a fighter just like me."

She also found out her mother, sister, boyfriend and son all had COVID-19 but have since then recovered.

SEE RELATED STORY: Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after given plasma from other survivor
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew hampshiremotherhoodbaby deliverybirthbabycoronavirushospitalrare birthdoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Crowds gather at Florida parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says
Doctor who survived COVID-19 bewildered by public disregard
Despite pandemic, home sales are booming in Philly market
Region prepares for excessive heat starting Sunday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends remember teen killed in Delco collision
Body recovered at Jersey Shore where man went missing
Hot, less humid today; Excessive Heat Warning Sunday
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
Action News Vault: Rep. Lewis awarded 2016 Liberty Medal in Philly
5 injured in crash near Boathouse Row
Vigil held for 25-year-old pregnant woman shot, killed
Show More
Man critically injured in Philly drive-by shooting
Montgomery Co. releases school reopening recommendations
Mutter Museum reopens for first time since March
Region prepares for excessive heat starting Sunday
Despite pandemic, home sales are booming in Philly market
More TOP STORIES News