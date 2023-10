Rocky is ready for Halloween after placed a pumpkin on the statue's head at the Philadelphia Art Museum overnight Monday.

Philadelphia's Rocky statue is ready for Halloween after pumpkin put on head

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rocky is ready for Halloween.

Someone placed a pumpkin on the statue's head at the Philadelphia Art Museum overnight Monday.

It appears they also placed a bag underneath to protect the statue.

Mr. Balboa is now festive for the day, looking like a happy jack-o'-lantern.