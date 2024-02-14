Philadelphia Rocky statue dressed as Cupid with love note to Jason Kelce for Valentine's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Rocky statue was dressed up like Cupid, donned with a love note to Eagles' Jason Kelce for Valentine's Day.

The statue outside the Philadelphia Art Museum was decorated with a diaper and sign that says, "Dear Jason Kelce, hold me like a baby."

While it is unknown who pulled off the prank, the note was signed with a heart from "LK."

The Philadelphia attraction has been decorated before, including on Halloween, when someone put a pumpkin on Rocky Balboa's head.

The act of affection comes just weeks after rumors began to spread that Eagles center allegedly told teammates that he was retiring following an emotional end to the 2023 season. Kelce later said emotions were "too high" to make a final retirement decision and that when it's time to make an announcement, "it'll be done in a way that's definitive."