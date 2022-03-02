Bucks County students bring 'Rocky' musical back for first time since Broadway run

The students have been training for the boxing scenes at Witherspoon Boxing + Fitness.
LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Students in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are bringing "Rocky" back to the stage for the first time since its Broadway run in 2014.

Harry S. Truman High School in Levittown held a dress rehearsal Tuesday night for the musical production.

The school will be the first theater and high school in the world to stage the post-Broadway premiere of "Rocky."



School officials say the students have been training for the boxing scenes at Witherspoon Boxing + Fitness in Bristol with owner and former professional fighter Tim Witherspoon Jr.

The owner is the son of two-time heavyweight world champion Tim Witherspoon Sr.

The "Rocky" musical had its world premiere in Hamburg in 2012 and opened on Broadway in 2014 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The show's music and lyrics are by Tony winners and Academy Award nominees Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens; the book is by multiple Tony winner Thomas Meehan.

The musical, of course, is adapted from the Oscar-nominated screenplay by Sylvester Stallone.

Performances at Harry S. Truman High School begin Thursday and run through Saturday.
