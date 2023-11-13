Philadelphia Flyers mourn loss of former goalie Roman Cechmanek, dead at 52

Roman Cechmanek spent three seasons with the Flyers from 2000 through 2003.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers are mourning the loss of former goalie Roman Cechmanek on Sunday night.

Cechmanek passed away at his home in Czechia.

The Flyers released the following statement in part on Cechmanek's passing:

"Beyond his numbers, which were outstanding, he was beloved by his fans and teammates for his personality, distinct style, and pride in stopping the puck."

Cechmanek was 52 years old. His cause of death is unknown at this time.