WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philadelphia Flyers mourn loss of former goalie Roman Cechmanek, dead at 52

Roman Cechmanek spent three seasons with the Flyers from 2000 through 2003.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, November 13, 2023 2:32AM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers are mourning the loss of former goalie Roman Cechmanek on Sunday night.

Cechmanek passed away at his home in Czechia.

He spent three seasons with the Flyers from 2000 through 2003.

The Flyers released the following statement in part on Cechmanek's passing:

"Beyond his numbers, which were outstanding, he was beloved by his fans and teammates for his personality, distinct style, and pride in stopping the puck."

Cechmanek was 52 years old. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW