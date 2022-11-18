Ron Jaworski's Eagles-Colts preview: 'No way Colts can play with the Eagles'

The Eagles finally lost in Week 10. Ron Jaworski predicts a bounce back in a big way when the Birds travel to Indianapolis.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Well, It finally happened.

The Eagles slipped up on Monday Night Football to suffer their first loss of the season.

The Birds hope to quickly rebound on a short week vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Ron Jaworski predicts a big bounce back from the Birds in this week's Three and Out. Check it out in the video above.

1st Down: So the perfect season is gone, but what lessons can be learned from Monday Night as this team looks to make a playoff run?

2nd Down: The Birds rank in the bottom half of the NFL in run defense and they face a brutal slate of running teams beginning with Jonathan Taylor and the Colts on Sunday. How big of an issue is the run defense?

3rd Down: The Colts got a surprise victory in Jeff Saturday's first game as an NFL coach at any level. What does this team do well and what can the Eagles exploit to get the win?

Jaws Prediction: Eagles 31, Colts 13