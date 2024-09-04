Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 1 preview: Birds in Brazil with new faces on and off the field

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Football is back and the Birds are ready to take the field to kickoff Week 1 of the NFL season.

The Eagles enter the season with huge expectations after another action-packed offseason, on the heels of a disappointing finish.

Friday, the Birds host the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, the first game to be held in South America in NFL history.

Former Eagles quarterback and NFL analyst Ron Jaworski joins Action News' Ducis Rodgers to break down the opener and predict how many wins the Birds will have in 2024.

1st Down: What is the biggest difference you see in this year's squad and how will it impact Nick Siriani's squad?

2nd Down: New OC Kellen Moore was hired to help Jalen Hurts and the offense take the next step after a turnover-filled 2023. How will Moore improve this attack and the QB?

3rd Down: The Packers got hot at the right time last year, upsetting the Cowboys and nearly beating the Niners in the playoffs. What do fans need to know about Jordan Love and the Pack?

Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 30, Packers 27

