Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 4 preview: A plan to beat the Bucs, Jalen's turnovers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles pulled out a gutsy win in New Orleans on Sunday to move to 2-1, although the victory came with some costly injuries.

Lane Johnson and DeVonta Smith left the game and are now in concussion protocol, leaving their status in Week 4 in jeopardy.

RELATED: Eagles DB accuses Saints of 'playing dirty'

With A.J. Brown also on the injury list (hamstring), Jalen Hurts' receiving corps is paper thin heading into Sunday's contest with the Buccaneers.

Ron Jaworski goes three deep on Sunday's game, explaining how the defense stepped up in Week 3 and may have to again; how the team can limit self-inflicted mistakes and how the Eagles can take down the Bucs.

RELATED: Eagles ranked No. 6 in ESPN Power Rankings

1st Down: The defense came alive to shut down the Saints attack. Which players and scheme adjustments had the biggest impact on D?

2nd Down: Jalen Hurts continues to turn the ball over and play calling remains infuriating to fans. Which issue is more pressing for the team to address?

3rd Down: The Bucs have had the Eagles' number of late, winning 5 of the last 6 matchups. How do the Birds get the W in Tampa?

Jaws' Prediction: Eagles XX, Bucs XX