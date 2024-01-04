Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 18 preview: Who's to blame for late-season collapse?

Ron Jaworski goes 3 deep on the Birds: the Eagles' disappointing offense, how much the starters play in New York and blame for the late-season swoon.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Welcome to Week 18 of Three and out with Ron Jaworski and Ducis Rodgers.

This is not what we were expecting for the Birds going into Week 18.

Losses in four of the last five games have knocked the Birds from the No. 1 seed to a likely No. 5 seed in the NFC.

The Birds face the Giants on Sunday.

They need to win that and have the Cowboys lose to Washington to win the division.

Jaws goes three deep on the Birds' disappointing offense, how much the starters play in New York and blame for the late-season swoon.

1st Down The coaching staff has been under siege. Is it the coaching or is it the players who's most to blame for this collapse?

2nd Down: Another criticism is that the offense is too predictable and conservative. What are you seeing?

3rd Down: Dallas is a huge favorite against the Commanders - meaning the NFC East title is a long shot. If you're Nick Sirianni, what's your priority for the finale: Rest or reps?

Jaws' Predictions

Cowboys over Commanders. 35-10

Eagles over Giants, 31-24