Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 7 preview: Limiting Jalen Hurts INTs with 1 tweak, Commanders rematch

Ron Jaworski breaks down the matchup with his fix for Jalen Hurts' INTs, Kevin Byard's fit and how to beat the Commanders without the drama.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles look to get to 7-1 as they travel to the nation's capital to face the Commanders.

Turnovers are officially an issue as Jalen Hurts has surpassed his total from last season.

Ron Jaworski breaks down the matchup with his fix for Jalen Hurts' INTs, Kevin Byard's fit and how to beat the Commanders without the drama.

1st Down: How can the Eagles limit Hurts' turnovers going forward and how concerning is his knee injury?

2nd Down: Howie did it again ... as the Eagles acquired All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to shore up a leaky secondary. How does he make this defense better?

3rd Down: The Birds are clearly the better team but needed overtime to win the first matchup vs. the Commanders. What do they need to do better this time around?

Jaws' prediction: Eagles 30 Commanders 23