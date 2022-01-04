After winter storm, snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A roof caved in under the weight of the snow at the Jersey Shore.
Emergency crews responded just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to GG's Diamond Cleaners on the 600 block of Asbury Avenue in Ocean City, New Jersey.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed the snow-covered roof partially collapsed.
The Ocean City Fire Department could be seen outside the building.
Authorities say no one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.
Two families in a neighboring building have been displaced while the cleaners' building is assessed.
A winter storm on Monday dumped 14 inches of snow in Ocean City, according to the National Weather Service.
