After winter storm, snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A roof caved in under the weight of the snow at the Jersey Shore.Emergency crews responded just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to GG's Diamond Cleaners on the 600 block of Asbury Avenue in Ocean City, New Jersey.Chopper 6 over the scene showed the snow-covered roof partially collapsed.The Ocean City Fire Department could be seen outside the building.Authorities say no one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.Two families in a neighboring building have been displaced while the cleaners' building is assessed.A winter storm on Monday dumped 14 inches of snow in Ocean City, according to the National Weather Service.