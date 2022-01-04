roof collapse

After winter storm, snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore

Authorities say no one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.
By
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A roof caved in under the weight of the snow at the Jersey Shore.

Emergency crews responded just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to GG's Diamond Cleaners on the 600 block of Asbury Avenue in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed the snow-covered roof partially collapsed.

The Ocean City Fire Department could be seen outside the building.

Two families in a neighboring building have been displaced while the cleaners' building is assessed.

A winter storm on Monday dumped 14 inches of snow in Ocean City, according to the National Weather Service.

