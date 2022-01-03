covid-19

Philadelphia residents warned of 'unaffiliated' pop-up COVID testing tents

Officials say the testing tent staffers claimed to be funded by FEMA, but said they confirmed over the weekend that was not true.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch Action News at 12pm: January 3, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is warning residents about some pop-up COVID-19 testing tents that have appeared recently.

In a news release issued Monday, the city said the Health Department was notified about these tents last week.

The sites were offering free COVID-19 testing in Center City.

City officials say the testing tent staffers claimed to be funded by FEMA, but confirmed over the weekend that was not true.

Residents who see the pop-up testing tests are asking residents to report them to the Health Department by calling 215-685-5488.

Action News is working to obtain more details about this warning and we will update this post as we learn more.

The city said it maintains an official testing finder at phila.gov/testing, but cautioned that there is an "overwhelming need for testing right now."

"People who are experiencing symptoms, but cannot find testing, are encouraged to act as if they are already positive," the city said.

Philadelphia officials say 38 percent of COVID-19 tests in the city have come back positive in the last two weeks.

The city is averaging 2,654 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last two weeks, officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Montco school staff member dies of COVID complications: District
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for kids as young as 12 as omicron surges
Rise in COVID cases prompts multiple school districts to switch plans
Local health system pauses elective surgeries due to COVID-19 surge
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tracking snow through the Delaware Valley
Governor Murphy declares State of Emergency for South Jersey
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
An Eagles fan recording during railing collapse gets gift from Hurts
Montco commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Antonio Brown walks off field, Tom Brady responds
Wet, heavy snow blankets Atlantic City
Show More
Snow makes for slow, slippery travel on New Jersey roads
'You changed my life': NHL worker thanks fan who noticed his melanoma
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for kids as young as 12 as omicron surges
What you need to know about Philly's vaccine indoor dining requirement
Powerball lottery jackpot at $552M; winning numbers drawing Monday
More TOP STORIES News