Driver severely injured in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

Police say a 24-year-old driver crashed into a utility pole and then the vehicle burst into flames.

6abc Digital Staff
17 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fiery crash caused delays early Thursday morning on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the boulevard extension near the Fox Street exit.

Crews were able to pull him from the wreckage.

The driver was taken to the hospital with third-degree burns. He was listed in serious condition.

The roadway was closed for several hours as police were investigating.

