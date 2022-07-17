localish

This Pennsylvania farm hosts Goat Yoga for a good cause!

By Dan Sheridan
EMBED <>More Videos

This Pennsylvania farm hosts Goat Yoga for a good cause!

AMBLER, Pa -- Rose Bridge Farm in Ambler is a sanctuary for all kinds of rescue animals, including sheep, goats, horses and chickens.

According to the farm staff, by rescuing the animals, they give them a second chance at life.

Throughout the summer, the farm partners with horse and goat yoga instructors to hold goat yoga classes.

A majority of the proceeds benefit the farm and helps the adoptions of these animals.

Rose Bridge Farm | Facebook | Instagram
1314 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, PA 19025
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ambler boroughyogawpvilocalish petslocalish
LOCALISH
Pickleball is this summer's hottest sport
POST Houston turns old post office into food and entertainment destination
Meet the first-ever 'Veterinarian of the Year'
Urban Movement Arts is a company that believes in the power of dance
TOP STORIES
Four men wounded, two critically, after shooting in Juniata
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid Today
Pilot dead after plane crash in Cape May County
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East fatally stabbed in CA: police
Recent crime along Kelly Drive has residents on edge
Vice President Harris discusses abortion rights in Philadelphia
Police officer visits the "ship of hope" that helped him through COVID
Show More
ATV driver critically injured after crash in Claymont
Mourners pay respects to advocate for Asian American seniors
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts
Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 kids from house fire, police say
Police: UPS driver shot returning home from work
More TOP STORIES News