Retro roller-skating rink reopens in Philly, check out more weekend activities

The Rothman Roller Rink at Dilworth Park returns Friday.
The grand opening of the @RothmanOrtho Roller Rink is almost here! Join us at #DIlworthPark on April 22nd from 11:30am - 12:30pm for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, complete with rainbow streamers, photo worthy décor, and a performance by Great on Skates. https://t.co/xOaekEetcq pic.twitter.com/4BDv79d67D— Center City District (@ccdphila) April 20, 2022
The retro-inspired rink outside Philadelphia City Hall features a checkerboard floor and overhead hula hoops.
There will also be a pop-up beer garden and cafe.
The rink will be open through July 17.
Two popular outdoor destinations are now open for the season.
Morgan's Pier, a popular seasonal spot, offers great views of the Delaware River and Ben Franklin Bridge.
Sunset Social at Cira Green sits atop West Philadelphia's Cira Green, serving up stunning skyline views and a menu featuring burgers, beers and frozen cocktail drinks.
Manayunk's Street Food Festival is another great outdoor event happening this weekend.
Like so many other events in the city, it returns after a two-year hiatus.
More than 50 food trucks will set up along Main Street on Sunday.
There will also be live music.
The one-day event is free, and you pay as you go for food and drinks.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The dining destination that is East Passyunk Avenue tips a hat to its food scene during the Flavors on the Avenue festival.
It is also being held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Festivalgoers can stroll East Passyunk while enjoying tacos, sandwiches, dumplings, smoothies and margaritas.
There will also be live music and a craft market.
In the spirit of Flavors on the Avenue returning this Sunday, April 24, we’d like to give a shout out to our incredible sponsors and supporters— East Passyunk Avenue (@EPassyunkAve) April 20, 2022
.
RE/MAX One Realty/The Capri Dessecker Team, @Gen3Electric, Giordano Garden Groceries, @mvphaulingllc, @C21Forrester, @nicethingsphila, pic.twitter.com/XhEduhKMYZ