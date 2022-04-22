weekend happenings

Retro roller-skating rink reopens in Philly, check out more weekend activities

The Rothman Roller Rink at Dilworth Park returns Friday.
By
Roller-skating returns in Philly! Check out more weekend activities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are so many things happening in the Delaware Valley this weekend, it's a clear sign that we are in the thick of spring.

The Rothman Roller Rink at Dilworth Park returns Friday.



The retro-inspired rink outside Philadelphia City Hall features a checkerboard floor and overhead hula hoops.

There will also be a pop-up beer garden and cafe.

The rink will be open through July 17.

Two popular outdoor destinations are now open for the season.

Morgan's Pier, a popular seasonal spot, offers great views of the Delaware River and Ben Franklin Bridge.

Sunset Social at Cira Green sits atop West Philadelphia's Cira Green, serving up stunning skyline views and a menu featuring burgers, beers and frozen cocktail drinks.

Manayunk's Street Food Festival is another great outdoor event happening this weekend.

Like so many other events in the city, it returns after a two-year hiatus.

More than 50 food trucks will set up along Main Street on Sunday.

There will also be live music.

The one-day event is free, and you pay as you go for food and drinks.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The dining destination that is East Passyunk Avenue tips a hat to its food scene during the Flavors on the Avenue festival.

It is also being held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festivalgoers can stroll East Passyunk while enjoying tacos, sandwiches, dumplings, smoothies and margaritas.

There will also be live music and a craft market.

