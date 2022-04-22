Retro roller-skating rink reopens in Philly, check out more weekend activities

The grand opening of the @RothmanOrtho Roller Rink is almost here! Join us at #DIlworthPark on April 22nd from 11:30am - 12:30pm for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, complete with rainbow streamers, photo worthy décor, and a performance by Great on Skates. https://t.co/xOaekEetcq pic.twitter.com/4BDv79d67D — Center City District (@ccdphila) April 20, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are so many things happening in the Delaware Valley this weekend, it's a clear sign that we are in the thick of spring.The Rothman Roller Rink at Dilworth Park returns Friday.The retro-inspired rink outside Philadelphia City Hall features a checkerboard floor and overhead hula hoops.There will also be a pop-up beer garden and cafe.The rink will be open through July 17.Two popular outdoor destinations are now open for the season.Morgan's Pier, a popular seasonal spot, offers great views of the Delaware River and Ben Franklin Bridge.Sunset Social at Cira Green sits atop West Philadelphia's Cira Green, serving up stunning skyline views and a menu featuring burgers, beers and frozen cocktail drinks.Manayunk's Street Food Festival is another great outdoor event happening this weekend.Like so many other events in the city, it returns after a two-year hiatus.More than 50 food trucks will set up along Main Street on Sunday.There will also be live music.The one-day event is free, and you pay as you go for food and drinks.The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.The dining destination that is East Passyunk Avenue tips a hat to its food scene during the Flavors on the Avenue festival.It is also being held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Festivalgoers can stroll East Passyunk while enjoying tacos, sandwiches, dumplings, smoothies and margaritas.There will also be live music and a craft market.