weekend happenings

Weekend Happenings for March 6th: Boat show, gem show and more

By Heather Grubola
There are two great events this weekend to choose from at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks.
You can start with the 22nd annual Greater Philadelphia Boat Show which sails its way in today. You can tour everything from a luxury liner to a pontoon bait.

Next, you can head to the International Gem and Jewelry Show to sift through pearls, emeralds, rubies and more. There will be costume jewelry to purchase or loose stones to design your own.
When the warmer weather hits you know that the beer festivals are in season too. Philly Craft Beer Fest is at the Navy Yard this Saturday starting at 1:30. Check out over 150 beers, food trucks and try your hand at some ax throwing.

Running through March 15th Azuka Theatre will be performing "Ship" at the Proscenium Theatre at The Drake. It's a world premiere by a Philadelphia playwright about a young woman's self-discovery and redemption after her own stint in rehab.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentweekend happenings
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEEKEND HAPPENINGS
Weekend Happenings - February 14, 2020
Weekend Happenings - February 7, 2020
Weekend Happenings - January 31, 2020
Weekend Happenings - January 24, 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News