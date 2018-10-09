Rotten Apple: $73K, 200 counterfeit Apple products seized

Police think a New York man could have made nearly $73,000 off counterfeit Apple products before he and more than 200 other fakes were stopped in Delaware.Citing a Delaware State Police release, The News Journal reports that 33-year-old Alsurymi Abdulrahman was pulled over Saturday for erratically switching into the EZ-Pass lane, and approaching officers could smell marijuana.Police spotted a large amount of money in his glove box and obtained a warrant. In addition to $72,600, they found 31 lightning USB cables, five sets of earbuds, 110 USB power adapters and 91 iPhone 7 USB lightning cables.He's charged with trademark counterfeiting, driving without a license and making an improper lane change. He posted $500 secured bond.It's unclear whether he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.------