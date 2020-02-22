Roughly 20 displaced after raging fire in West Philadelphia; cause under investigation

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly two dozen people are displaced after a raging fire tore through several homes in West Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 12 p.m. on the 6100 block of Walnut Street.

Firefighters were called for fire showing from the porch of a rowhome.

Residents and neighbors looked on in disbelief as the fire raged out of control. Some homeowners were seen embracing first responders in the aftermath.

By late afternoon, some homeowners were unaware of the fire, coming home to find the damage and to news they would not being able to stay here Saturday night.

"The front of the house is not good, they had to knock out the window, the door and stuff, but the upstairs is intact," said resident Debbie Brown.

Brown, like many, has lived in the neighborhood for many years.

She's also one of the 20 or so residents that have been displaced out of the 7 homes affected.

Her home spared the worst damage but that's not what she's most grateful for.

"We're just glad we're alive, no one was hurt, my animals my dog and my cat was saved," she added.

Tony Wilson is also grateful his pet survived.

"Pretty much more smoke damage than physical damage," Wilson said.

He was home when the flames erupted, making it out just in time to see the horror unfolding.

"People were actually knocking on doors to make sure everyone was out of harm's way," he added.

Many here are also giving major credit to the Philadelphia Fire Department for their swift response and saving as many of the homes as they could.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiafirefirefightersphiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
N.J. governor to undergo surgery for tumor on kidney
Students throw birthday party for classmate struck by vehicle
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash violated flight rules in 2015: Records
Man sentenced to 42 years in 9-year-old girl's stray-bullet death
Modell's closing 24 stores including Center City location
Tonight on 6abc: Sixers take on Bucks at 8:30 p.m.
Pregnant woman killed, baby does not survive after Philly shooting
Show More
NJ raises its threat level for white supremacists to 'high'
The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone | 6abc True Crime
Man steals chair from Montgomery County hotel: Police
Woman rescued from car after Cherry Hill crash
Eagles' only male cheerleader going for golden ticket on American Idol
More TOP STORIES News