Driver crashes into tractor trailer in Bethel Township, Pa.

BETHEL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver was injured in a crash in Bethel Township, Delaware County.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday on Route 322 (Conchester Highway).
Authorities said the driver of a car crashed into a tractor trailer.
The driver was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.
No other injuries were reported.
Police are investigating what led to the accident.
The highway was blocked during the morning rush as crews remained on the scene.
