crash

Driver crashes into tractor trailer in Bethel Township, Pa.

By
BETHEL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver was injured in a crash in Bethel Township, Delaware County.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday on Route 322 (Conchester Highway).

Authorities said the driver of a car crashed into a tractor trailer.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating what led to the accident.

The highway was blocked during the morning rush as crews remained on the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbethel township (delaware county)trafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver freed from overturned vehicle in Delco
Driver crashes into gas pump causing major fuel spill
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia
Woman dead, another injured in Philadelphia crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 veteran Philadelphia officers pass away due to COVID-19
AccuWeather: Showers today, steady rain tonight into Saturday morning
Shooting at South Jersey shopping center leaves 1 dead
Delaware governor announces stay-at-home advisory
Austin mayor vacations in Mexico despite stay-home advisory
14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Philadelphia
Suspect dead, 2 US Marshals, NYPD detective injured in Bronx
Show More
Man accused of trying to kidnap women in Pa., South Jersey now in custody
Intruders tie up Philly homeowner, steal car: Police
'Shop Black Business Friday' aims to help Philadelphians hit hard by pandemic
Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Cape May
Top 6 Outdoor Workouts: Grit Fitness
More TOP STORIES News