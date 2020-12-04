Driver crashes into tractor trailer in Bethel Township, Pa.

BETHEL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver was injured in a crash in Bethel Township, Delaware County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday on Route 322 (Conchester Highway).Authorities said the driver of a car crashed into a tractor trailer.The driver was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.No other injuries were reported.Police are investigating what led to the accident.The highway was blocked during the morning rush as crews remained on the scene.