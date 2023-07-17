Severe storms cause landslide on New Jersey roadway, leaving cars stuck in mud

Residents in New Jersey struggled with the aftermath of severe storms on Sunday when a landslide shut down roadways in Warren County.

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Residents in New Jersey struggled with the aftermath of severe storms on Sunday when a landslide shut down roadways in Warren County.

Drone 6 was over the scene to capture the damage.

It happened on Route 46 in Knowlton Township.

Lanes in both directions are closed as a result.

Officials say crews are working to remove the debris and clear the roadway as quickly as possible.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Sunday night due to the severe weather.