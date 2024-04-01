All Big Sur state parks in the affected area are closed "until further notice," California Department of Parks and Recreation says

Part of famed Big Sur highway in California crumbles into the ocean

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. -- Part of a roadway on California's Big Sur coast crumbled into the ocean over the weekend after part of a cliff gave way in what officials are calling a "slip out."

A portion of Highway 1 remained closed, according to a Sunday evening post from Caltrans District 5.

All Big Sur state parks in the affected area are closed "until further notice," according to a notice posted by California Department of Parks and Recreation.

Essential travelers in the area will be led by convoy through the closed area, according to Caltrans District 5. The convoy will be in place for the "next several days" as crews work to fix and stabilize the roadway, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

NWS San Francisco Bay Area says the landslide on the road took place around 4 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Park closures include Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, Andrew Molera State Park, Limekiln State Park, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Point Sur State Historic Park, according to a release from California State Parks.

Those with camping reservations will be issued a refund.

