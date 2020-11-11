GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Tuesday night in Camden County, New Jersey.
Chopper 6 shows the scene on southbound Route 76, approaching I-295 in Gloucester City.
The accident happened around 9 p.m.
Circumstances surrounding the accident have not been revealed.
There was no immediate word on if anyone was facing charges.
Pedestrian stuck, killed in Gloucester City, New Jersey
